Shelby Icenhour Allran, age 80, widow of the late Gary Lewis Allran, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Born in Taylorsville, she was the daughter of the late Quez and Kinzell Bowman Icenhour. Mrs. Allran graduated from Taylorsville High School and earned her Associate's Degree from Kings College. She retired from WBT/Jefferson Pilot after 40 years of service. Mrs. Allran was a member of Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church where she was a member of the Presbyterian Women and was the Woman of the Year in 2008.
Mrs. Allran is survived by her son, Kevin D. Allran (Teresa); grandchildren, Cassie Jay (Tripp), Jessica Fogarile (Johnny), and Austin Allran; great grandchildren, Landon Jay, Abigail Jay, and John Patrick Fogarile; a sister, Jeraldine Nance (Bill); and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by an infant son, Steven Allran.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church with burial to follow in Forest Lawn West Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, 6701 Pleasant Grove Road, Charlotte, NC 28216.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 6, 2019