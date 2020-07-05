1/1
Shelby "Jean" Price
Shelby Ridings Price "Jean" CHARLOTTE- Shelby "Jean" Ridings Price, 83, died on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 8:05 p.m. at Atrium Main in Charlotte, NC of natural aging and declining health. Jean was born October 25, 1936 in Shelby, NC as the oldest daughter of Robert and Essie Ridings. In 1955, Jean married Artie "Art" R. Price from Concord, NC and they moved to Charlotte where they raised a daughter, Ms. Toni K. Price of Charlotte, and son, Eric M. Price of Indian Land, SC. Art Price died in August of 2002 and Jean remained happily unmarried. Jean was interminably inquisitive, an avid reader, enjoyed keeping up with current medical news, new age spiritual studies, buying and selling jewelry, and was known as a lively, intelligent and interesting conversationalist. Jean is survived by: her two children and one daughter-in-law, Melissa Walker Price of Indian Land, SC; number one grandson Robert Tyler Price of Clover, SC; two sisters and brothers in-law (Sybil and Mike Martin of Huntsville, AL, and Vickie and JD Clark of Greer, SC); nephew Andy Martin of Huntsville, AL; niece Julie Clark Blount and her husband Brent of Woodbine, GA and grand-niece and grand-nephew Georgia and Grayson also of Woodbine, GA. A funeral service celebrating the life of Jean Price will be held Saturday June 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Baptist Church 1519 Steel Hill Road, Van Wyck, SC 29744. Visitation immediately following celebration of life service.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 5, 2020.
