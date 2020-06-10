Sheldon Leonard Lang
1932 - 2020
Sheldon Lang, 88, passed away on June 6, 2020 at his home in Charlotte, NC. He was born on April 10, 1932 to Abe and Rebecca Lang.

He was a proud alumnus of Penn State and an Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lois Lang; children, Tracey Orcutt (Dennis) and Jay Lang (Elicia); grandsons, Andrew Lang, Ross Lang, and David Lang; and a brother, Barry Lang (Sharon) of Durham, NC.

Due to the corona virus, a Memorial Service to honor Sheldon will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
7043327133
