Sheldon Lang, 88, passed away on June 6, 2020 at his home in Charlotte, NC. He was born on April 10, 1932 to Abe and Rebecca Lang.
He was a proud alumnus of Penn State and an Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lois Lang; children, Tracey Orcutt (Dennis) and Jay Lang (Elicia); grandsons, Andrew Lang, Ross Lang, and David Lang; and a brother, Barry Lang (Sharon) of Durham, NC.
Due to the corona virus, a Memorial Service to honor Sheldon will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 10, 2020.