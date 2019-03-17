Sheri A. Sakakini (1946 - 2019)
Sheri A. Sakakini, 72, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on March 14, 2019.

A complete obituary is forthcoming.

Visitation will be at McEwen - Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210 on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 4 - 7 pm.

Funeral will be in Belk Chapel at Queens University, 2234 Radcliff Ave., Charlotte, NC 28207 on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at a 1:30 pm.

Burial will be private.

Online condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 17, 2019
