Sheri A. Sakakini, 72, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on March 14, 2019.
A complete obituary is forthcoming.
Visitation will be at McEwen - Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210 on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 4 - 7 pm.
Funeral will be in Belk Chapel at Queens University, 2234 Radcliff Ave., Charlotte, NC 28207 on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at a 1:30 pm.
Burial will be private.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 17, 2019