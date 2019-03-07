Sherman Rushing

The Home Going Service for Mr. Sherman Rushing will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at A.E. Grier & Sons Chapel, 2310 Statesville Ave. The visitation will begin at 12:00noon and the service will follow at 1:00pm. A.E. Grier & Sons is serving the family.
Funeral Home
A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral & Cremation - Charlotte
2310 Statesvile Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28206
704-377-4243
Funeral Home Details
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 7, 2019
