Sherrill Jean Helms (Lingle) Poarch, 81, went to be with her Savior on June 4, 2019.
Daughter of the late Joseph M. and Chattie Snyder Helms; born in Union County. She served as a talented hairdresser in both Charlotte and Lincoln County for many years. She was preceaded in death by her infant daughter Tonya Jean Lingle; her husband L. Ned Poarch; brothers, Edward and James; sisters, Dorothy Wilson, Mary Ferrell; Elizabeth Rion and niece Crystal Winchester.
She is survived by brother William Helms (Sherri); step daughter Pamela Walker; step grandson Scott Walker (Marsha); step great grandchildren Bailey and Blake; nieces; Teresa Buchanan (Buck), Lisa Maulden (Todd); Lynn Stephens; Marjorie Hinson (Mark); Sarah Meade (Fred); nephews; Eddie Wilson, Mike Wilson, Joseph Helms (Jennifer) and many dearly loved great nieces and nephews.
Heritage Funeral Home of Indian Trail will host receiving of friends at 10am and service at 11am on Tuesday, June 11th. A graveside service will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church of Monroe. An extended obituary is available at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 8, 2019