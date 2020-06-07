Charlotte, NC - Sherry Lynn Laurent, a long-time resident of Charlotte, passed away on Tuesday June 2nd after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Daniel Laurent.
Sherry was a patriotic woman who honored military service, loved adventure and learning new cultures, and always welcomed a challenge. Born into a U.S. Air Force family and married to a career U.S. Navy officer, she embraced change and new opportunities. Before settling down in Charlotte, she had lived in sixteen locations, three of which were overseas. Sherry was fiery and often applied Frank Sinatra's "I did it my way" mantra to her life.
Professionally, Sherry had a passion for education, knowledge, and public health. While raising two sons she worked evenings and weekends to earn a Masters of Nursing from Catholic University and went on to earn a Ph.D. in Epidemiology from the University of South Carolina. Sherry served as a Professor of Nursing at Queens College in Charlotte before moving to Carolinas Health System to head the epidemiological research department, guiding studies and trials for medical advances, while pioneering gender leadership.
Sherry was a woman of strong faith who, along with her husband, enjoyed volunteering as well as singing in the choir at St. John's Episcopal Church.
Sherry loved her friends, spending time cooking, entertaining, and a good Manhattan. Traveling the world with the people she loved was something that brought joy and meaning to her life.
Sherry is survived by two sons - Daniel (Michelle) Laurent, II of Annapolis, MD and Christopher (Cameron) Laurent of London, U.K. - and four granddaughters (Nicole, Claire, Addie, and Josephine).
Preparations for a virtual memorial service in the next month are being made in coordination with St. John's Episcopal Church. Details will be made available through John Taylor Funeral Home (www.JohnMTaylorFuneralHome.com).
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Sherry Laurent may be made to the University of Massachusetts Medical School in support of Dr. Jonathan Gerber's Hematology/Oncology research fund. Gifts can be made online at www.umassmed.edu/give or mailed to:
UMass Medical School
Office of Advancement
333 South Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
Checks should be made payable to "UMMS - Hematology/Oncology fund" and note that the gift is "In memory of Sherry Laurent."
Sherry was a patriotic woman who honored military service, loved adventure and learning new cultures, and always welcomed a challenge. Born into a U.S. Air Force family and married to a career U.S. Navy officer, she embraced change and new opportunities. Before settling down in Charlotte, she had lived in sixteen locations, three of which were overseas. Sherry was fiery and often applied Frank Sinatra's "I did it my way" mantra to her life.
Professionally, Sherry had a passion for education, knowledge, and public health. While raising two sons she worked evenings and weekends to earn a Masters of Nursing from Catholic University and went on to earn a Ph.D. in Epidemiology from the University of South Carolina. Sherry served as a Professor of Nursing at Queens College in Charlotte before moving to Carolinas Health System to head the epidemiological research department, guiding studies and trials for medical advances, while pioneering gender leadership.
Sherry was a woman of strong faith who, along with her husband, enjoyed volunteering as well as singing in the choir at St. John's Episcopal Church.
Sherry loved her friends, spending time cooking, entertaining, and a good Manhattan. Traveling the world with the people she loved was something that brought joy and meaning to her life.
Sherry is survived by two sons - Daniel (Michelle) Laurent, II of Annapolis, MD and Christopher (Cameron) Laurent of London, U.K. - and four granddaughters (Nicole, Claire, Addie, and Josephine).
Preparations for a virtual memorial service in the next month are being made in coordination with St. John's Episcopal Church. Details will be made available through John Taylor Funeral Home (www.JohnMTaylorFuneralHome.com).
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Sherry Laurent may be made to the University of Massachusetts Medical School in support of Dr. Jonathan Gerber's Hematology/Oncology research fund. Gifts can be made online at www.umassmed.edu/give or mailed to:
UMass Medical School
Office of Advancement
333 South Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
Checks should be made payable to "UMMS - Hematology/Oncology fund" and note that the gift is "In memory of Sherry Laurent."
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.