Service Information

Indian Trail Chapel - Indian Trail

4431 Old Monroe Rd.
Indian Trail , NC 28079
(704)-821-2960

Visitation

10:00 AM

Matthews United Methodist Church

801 S. Trade St.
Matthews , NC

Memorial service

11:00 AM

Matthews United Methodist Church

801 S. Trade St.
Matthews , NC

Obituary

Sherry Thomas Hinton of Matthews, NC passed away on August 9, 2019 at the age of 65. She was in the company of her loving family.



Born March 30, 1954 in Newton NJ, she was the daughter of Archie Alexander Thomas (deceased) and Doris Stewart Thomas-Cole (surviving). She has been a local resident of the Matthews, NC area for 65 years.



On February 20, 1988, Sherry married the love of her life, Dwight Moody Hinton, Jr. Together they had two children, Dwight (Trey) Moody Hinton, III and Laura Hinton Tesh. She adored her family and filled their lives with love and laughter.



Sherry found her calling as an early childhood educator after the birth of her two children. She was the director at Matthews Country Day for 25 years and an active member of various non-profit organizations dedicated to enriching the lives of young children. Her passion for her work inspired her to further her education by receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Child and Family Development from UNCC (Summa Cum Laude) in 2008.



Sherry was happiest when she was outdoors, soaking up the sun. She spent time gardening and enjoying time by the pool. She cherished trips to the beach with her chair in the water, toes in the sand and a glass of Chardonnay in hand.



Sherry is survived by her mother Doris Thomas-Cole, husband Dwight Moody Hinton, Jr. children Dwight (Trey) Moody Hinton, III and Laura Hinton Tesh, siblings Dwight Thomas and wife Ginny, Larry Thomas and wife Jeanne, and George Thomas and partner Mitch.



Services will include visitation at 10:00 am Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Matthews United Methodist Church (801 S. Trade St., Matthews, NC 28105) with a memorial service to follow at 11am, Pastor Chuck Wilson officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sherry's life.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for cancer research to





SherryStrong.org or Carolina BioOncology Institute in Huntersville, NC ( CarolinaBioOncology.org ).

Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Indian Trail. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com 

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 15, 2019

