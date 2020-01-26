Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shiela Powers Dowd. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary

Shiela Powers Dowd, 86, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, January 27 at 2.30 pm in the Sanctuary at St. Matthew Catholic Church with Father Paul Gary celebrant. Visitation will be held in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service.



Shiela Dowd was the daughter of the late Frank E. and Helen Bernadine Powers. She was predeceased by husband Joseph V. Dowd in 2013 and by first husband W.J. Fowler in 1985. She was also predeceased by daughter Maureen Fowler Willenborg in 2001.



She is survived by her sister Patricia Busbin of Charlotte, sons Francis Fowler of Islamorada, FL and William Fowler of Dallas, TX., grandchildren Francisco Fowler, Kelli Little (TJ), Michael Willenborg (Nadia), Cody Willenborg, Monica Willenborg and William N. Fowler. Also survived by four great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Shiela was born in Chicago, IL on Sept. 20, 1933 and moved with her family to Charlotte in 1940. She was a graduate of O'Donoghue High School and attended UNC-Greensboro (Womens's College).



Shiela and her first husband started their family in Chicago and moved in 1966 to Miami Shores, FL. They moved to Charlotte in 1978. After being widowed she was remarried to Joe Dowd and they had many happy years together until Joe's death in 2013. She enjoyed traveling, book club and playing bridge. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family.



Shiela was a longtime member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church and a long-standing member of the Lamb of God prayer group.



In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Holy Angels, PO Box 710, Belmont NC 28012-0710.



Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home.





