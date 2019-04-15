Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Auten Keistler. View Sign

Shirley Marian Auten Keistler passed away on Saturday April 13, 2019. She was born June 7, 1935 in Walterboro, SC to the late Horace Warren Auten and Freida Gasque Auten. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 39 years Joseph Lee Keistler, brothers William Lee (Bill) and Joseph Lee (Joe) Auten, and sister Jean A. McClure.



Shirley graduated from North Mecklenburg High School in 1953, attended the Women's College of UNC (Greensboro) and Completed the Commercial Course in 1954. She worked as a Secretary for Acker Baugh in Charlotte. She married Joseph Lee Keistler on June 23, 1957. Joe and Shirley operated 2 fabric businesses, Joe's Fabrics in Huntersville and Natex, Inc. in Denver, NC. Shirley was a member of Cornelius Presbyterian Church and a Charter Member of Seaside United Methodist Church in Ocean Isle Beach, NC.



Shirley enjoyed playing bridge and developed lifelong friendships from this club. She was a part of a book club with members from Cornelius Presbyterian Church. Family was very important to her, always hosting an annual Christmas gathering at her Lake Norman home in addition to numerous gatherings at her Ocean Isle Beach home. She treasured these gatherings and touched many lives with her kindness and caring for others.



Shirley is survived by three children, Mrs. Lynda Keistler Thomas and husband, Lawrence E. Thomas III of Concord, Ms. Shirley Elizabeth Keistler of Asheville and Michael Kemmett Keistler of Cheyenne, WY, Grandchildren, Mikayla Keistler of Cary and Payton Thomas of Concord, Sisters, Anne Torrence Gillispie of Williamston (NC), Mary Elise (Mayme) Webb of Garland, TX, Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Aunts/Uncles, Special Friends, Denise Houser, Cindy Belk, and Jennifer (Deedy) Auten and her dedicated cat, Callie.



Special Thanks of Care to Morningside of Concord and the 4th Floor Staff of Carolinas HealthCare System (Atrium)-NorthEast in Concord



Visitation will take place at James Funeral Home, 10520 Arahova Drive, Huntersville, NC on Thursday April 18th from 5-7pm. Funeral Services at James Funeral Home on Friday April 19th at 11am.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at or mail donations to , Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.



To leave online condolences, please visit





Shirley Marian Auten Keistler passed away on Saturday April 13, 2019. She was born June 7, 1935 in Walterboro, SC to the late Horace Warren Auten and Freida Gasque Auten. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 39 years Joseph Lee Keistler, brothers William Lee (Bill) and Joseph Lee (Joe) Auten, and sister Jean A. McClure.Shirley graduated from North Mecklenburg High School in 1953, attended the Women's College of UNC (Greensboro) and Completed the Commercial Course in 1954. She worked as a Secretary for Acker Baugh in Charlotte. She married Joseph Lee Keistler on June 23, 1957. Joe and Shirley operated 2 fabric businesses, Joe's Fabrics in Huntersville and Natex, Inc. in Denver, NC. Shirley was a member of Cornelius Presbyterian Church and a Charter Member of Seaside United Methodist Church in Ocean Isle Beach, NC.Shirley enjoyed playing bridge and developed lifelong friendships from this club. She was a part of a book club with members from Cornelius Presbyterian Church. Family was very important to her, always hosting an annual Christmas gathering at her Lake Norman home in addition to numerous gatherings at her Ocean Isle Beach home. She treasured these gatherings and touched many lives with her kindness and caring for others.Shirley is survived by three children, Mrs. Lynda Keistler Thomas and husband, Lawrence E. Thomas III of Concord, Ms. Shirley Elizabeth Keistler of Asheville and Michael Kemmett Keistler of Cheyenne, WY, Grandchildren, Mikayla Keistler of Cary and Payton Thomas of Concord, Sisters, Anne Torrence Gillispie of Williamston (NC), Mary Elise (Mayme) Webb of Garland, TX, Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Aunts/Uncles, Special Friends, Denise Houser, Cindy Belk, and Jennifer (Deedy) Auten and her dedicated cat, Callie.Special Thanks of Care to Morningside of Concord and the 4th Floor Staff of Carolinas HealthCare System (Atrium)-NorthEast in ConcordVisitation will take place at James Funeral Home, 10520 Arahova Drive, Huntersville, NC on Thursday April 18th from 5-7pm. Funeral Services at James Funeral Home on Friday April 19th at 11am.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at or mail donations to , Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.To leave online condolences, please visit www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com Funeral Home James Funeral Home

10520 Arahova Drive

Huntersville , NC 28078

(704) 584-9004 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.