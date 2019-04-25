Guest Book View Sign Service Information McLean Funeral Directors 700 South New Hope Road Gastonia , NC 28054 (704)-865-3451 Memorial service 2:00 PM Union Presbyterian Church 5615 Union Rd. Gastonia , NC View Map Visitation Following Services Union Presbyterian Church 5615 Union Rd. Gastonia , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Ann Beaty Ratchford, 81, of Gastonia passed away April 18, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House. She was born July 8, 1937 in Mecklenburg County, a daughter of the late Juanita Glover Beaty and William Henry Beaty. Shirley was a homemaker. She drove the school bus when her kids were in school for 4 years. She loved the Atlanta Braves, Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, Elvis, The Gaithers, and Larry's Diner. She was a lifelong member of Union Presbyterian Church. Survivors of Shirley include her children, Ann Ratchford Dameron of Gastonia; Sherry Ratchford Griffin of Murrells Inlet; Walter Boyce Ratchford, Jr. and wife Kathryn of Gastonia; Rodney Vance Ratchford of Rock Hill; grandchildren, Lauren Dameron Bryant and Chris Bryant, Mollie Dameron Sidebottom and Ian Sidebottom, Bryan Ratchford and Stacy Hickler, Allison Fraley and Chris Fraley, Colt Ratchford, and Thomas Ratchford; great-grandchildren, Maddy, Chase, and Evan; and her faithful canine companion, Jack. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Walter Boyce Ratchford, Sr.. A memorial service will be held at Union Presbyterian Church on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Rev. James Holeman officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Rotunda. Inurnment will be at a later date in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pearl Henderson Scholarship Fund, c/o Union Presbyterian Church, 5615 Union Rd., Gastonia, NC 28056 or Robin Johnson Hospice House c/o Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.Condolence messages may be sent online at

