Shirley C Green passed into the Lord's presence at the age of 100 on July 16th 2020.Shirley was born in Lenipah, Oklahoma October 7th 1919 to parents Thomas Chambers and Dixie King Chambers. She had 4 brothers who predeceased her. Shirley met Marine Sergeant, electrical engineer and the love of her life Robert W. Green in Washington DC in the 1940's.They married on June 24th 1950 and celebrated 60 years of marriage until Robert's death in 2010. They resided in Conover NC, Brandon Fl. and Charlotte, North Carolina.Shirley blossomed in her faith in Jesus until the Lord called her home July 16th. She was known for her love for Jesus and Bible Study; devotion to her husband and family, impeccable memory and quick wit. She also loved college sports, the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. Shirley is survived by her daughter Gail Dougherty and so-in-law, Craig Dougherty of Weddington NC and niece, Lisa Chambers of Midwest City, Ok.. A funeral service will be held Wednesday July 22nd 2020 at 11:00am In the Chapel at Calvary Church 5801 Pineville- Matthews Rd. Charlotte, NC 28226. Persons attending will be asked to wear mask and follow distancing guidelines.The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Calvary Church earmarked for missions.The family would like to thank the caregivers at Brookdale South Charlotte; Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region and many friends for their love and support. She was well loved and will be greatly missed.