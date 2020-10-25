Shirley E. Landgraf (nÃ©e Walter) of Charlotte, NC entered into rest peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Russell F. Landgraf; devoted mother of Mark (Penny), and Paul (Pamela); cherished grandmother of Brian (Lynnsey), Emma, Kyle, and Matthew; great-grandmother of Evelynn; aunt to Mary Alice Volkert and Charles (Veroushka) Volkert III; and great-aunt to Isabella and Valentina Volkert. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Alice (nÃ©e Heintz) Walter; and her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Charles Volkert.
Born in Buffalo, NY in 1930, Shirley graduated from Kensington High School and the Albright Art School at the University of Buffalo, and attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. She started her career in commercial design, and later taught watercolor, drawing and design classes in the Kenmore, NY Schools. After moving to Charlotte, NC in 1981, Shirley taught watercolor painting for 23 years at Central Piedmont Community College. During this time, she began her own business, leading painting workshops throughout the US and ten countries in Europe, traveling with groups of her students to instruct and critique their work. In addition to private instruction, Shirley also taught at the La Romita School in Terni, Italy and Hillcrest Center for the Arts in Thousand Oaks, CA.
Shirley was previously an Associate of the American Watercolor Society, President of the Western New York Branch of the National League of American Pen Women, and an Executive Board Member of the Buffalo Society of Artists. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church Providence in Charlotte, and in her later years lived at the Waltonwood Providence senior living community.
Mrs. Landgraf will be interred during a private family service at Evergreen Cemetery. Given current safety concerns, plans for a memorial gathering will be deferred. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247. Condolences may be made online at www.throbertson.com
or mailed to the funeral home.