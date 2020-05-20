Shirley Faye (Masters) Jones
1934 - 2020
Shirley Masters Jones, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Carolina Caring in Newton.

She was born June 18, 1934 in Marion, NC, she was the daughter of the late Hubert Earl and Della Summy Masters. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Jones in August of 2012.

Shirley graduated from Gardner Webb University as well as Appalachian State University earning "Summa Cum Lande" honors. She retired after 25 years as a kindergarten teacher, where her children adored her!

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Frederick; sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Sharon Jones of Moravian Falls, NC, Rusty and Christy Jones of Charlotte, daughter, Robin Jones of Charlotte; three grandchildren, Trevor Horne, Lacie Jones and Mason Jones all of Charlotte; and two sisters, Doris Landrum of Columbia, SC and Jane Wells of Pensacola, FL.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church in Newton at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, PO Box 4, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to the Jones family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com.

The Jones family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton, NC.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 20, 2020.
