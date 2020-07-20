Shirley Field Berry, 92, daughter of the late George Augustus Field and Eva Jepson Field, and the widow of Harry "Jake" Anderson Berry, Jr., passed away on July 15th, 2020.
Born in Providence, Rhode Island, she moved to Charlotte in 1938. She was a graduate of old Central High School and Duke University. While at Duke, she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and the sweetheart of Sigma Chi Fraternity.
In 1984, she established the Harry Anderson Berry, Jr. Scholarship at Washington and Lee University School of Law, in memory of her late husband, Jake. She enjoyed volunteer work with the Charlotte Symphony, The Mint Museum, the Christ Episcopal Church Alter Guild, and the schools her children attended.
She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Charlotte Country Club, The Charlotte Assembly, and The Mint Museum Auxiliary. Additionally, she was a member of the Linville Golf Club where she enjoyed many summers with friends and family.
Mrs. Berry is survived by her three children and their spouses: Harry "Skip" Anderson Berry III (Pam), George Augustus Field Berry (Kim), of Atlanta, GA, and Shirley "Missy" Berry Hill (Jim). She also is survived by her five grandchildren, Harry "Jake" Anderson Berry IV (Kathryn), of Wilmington, NC, Katherine "Katie" Schoener Hill, Philip Addison Satterfield Berry, of Chicago, IL, Shirley "Gatesy" Hill Plyer (James), and Elizabeth Field Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Camp Joy CEM, 918 S Pleasantburg Dr Suite 106, Greenville, SC 29607, or Special Olympics
of North Carolina, 309 E. Morehead Street, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28202.
