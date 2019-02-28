Shirley Frasure Lineberger, 80 of Denver, died February 26, 2019 at the Sherrills Ford Hospice House. She was born in Mecklenburg County on May 7, 1938 to the late James and Thelma Frasure.
Survivors include her son, Allen Lineberger of Denver; daughters, Kim Sigmon and husband Kenny of Denver and Tracy Lineberger of Denver; siblings, Steve Frasure, Brenda Gaffney and Ed Huffman; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by brothers, Jim and Freddie Frasure.
Memorials may be made to the .
The family will receive friends Monday, March 4 from 5-7 PM at James Funeral Home, Huntersville. The memorial service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday at James Funeral Home.
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 28, 2019