Shirley Grooms (Taylor) Love - age 89 passed away April 11, 2019 at Novant Matthews, Matthews, NC.



Born September 7, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Joseph B. Grooms, Sr. and Dovie Allen Grooms.



In celebration of Shirley's life, a memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday April 16th at Calvary Church in the Chapel 5801 Pineville-Matthews Rd., Charlotte, NC. The family will receive friends in the Chapel prior to the memorial service. Committal will follow in Magnolia Memorial Gardens at Calvary Church.



Since 1989, Mrs. Love was owner of Sardis Executive Services a design/publishing business. Her earlier business career was with Celanese Corp, Crompton & Knowles D&C, and Supply Data International. Mrs. Love graduated from the old Harding High School in 1947; for many years was active in Bethany Chapter 101, Order of the Eastern Star, Matthews NC, ABWA, NAPS, CAPS, member of Matthews Chamber of Commerce, very active in Guild of Charlotte Artists. As a family Christmas gift one year, she wrote "Love Knots" a collection of short stories. Since the late '80's, she has enjoyed painting in media of watercolors, oils and acrylics.



She was preceded in death by Eugene (Gene) A Love; her husband of 32 years and her first husband, John Hugh Taylor, Jr., and her two brothers and their spouses, Lucius A. Grooms (Ruth); J. B. (Jake) Grooms (Melba); sister, Louise Grooms Johnson.



Survivors include her children; two daughters, Nancy T. Blackburn (Gary), Rita T. Henderson (Lewis), two sons, Donald W. Taylor (Linda) and John G. (Gregg) Taylor (Sandra), all of Charlotte; grandchildren, Casey Blackburn, Raleigh NC, Melanie Blackburn Miller (Richard), Valerie Blackburn Altman (Brad), Joshua Henderson, Dawn Henderson, Christopher Henderson, Bryson Gregory Taylor, Brandy Vanover, Lauren Teague, Brandon Teague, Charlotte Stacy; great-grandchildren, Jackson Miller, twins Cooper & Karley Miller, Darby Altman, Ashlyn Altman, Daniel D'ambrosio, Nicholas Rickards, Graham Blackburn, Caroline Blackburn, Lucien Perez, Morrigan Crane, brother, John T. Grooms (Betty); many nieces/nephews, all of Charlotte.



Shirley was an active member of Calvary Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Rd., Charlotte, NC 28226-3447 or to the .



To share memories, photos and condolences, please visit Shirley's online memorial at





4715 Margaret Wallace Road

Matthews , NC 28105

Funeral Home Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home
4715 Margaret Wallace Road
Matthews , NC 28105
(704) 545-3553

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

