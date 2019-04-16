Shirley G. Love (1928 - 2019)
Shirley G. Love, 89, of Charlotte, died April 11, 2019. Visitation at 10 AM followed by a service at 11 AM on Tuesday, April 16, at Calvary Church Chapel, 5801 Pineville Matthews Road. For full details, please visit www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com or call 704-545-3553.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 16, 2019
