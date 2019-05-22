Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Jane (Rogers) Mills. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Jane Rogers Mills, age 84, of Mooresville, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Herman Rogers and Lillie Brown. She was married to Ted Richard Mills for 65 years. Ted passed away on May 5, 2019.



After marriage, Shirley was a homemaker and caring mother to her daughters. As they grew older, Shirley joined her husband, Ted at their business, Spring Service and Alignment Company, where Shirley was the Office Manager and Bookkeeper. After retirement Shirley and Ted enjoyed traveling the country in their motor home and spending time with family and friends. They were members of Trinity Baptist Church.



Shirley is survived by her daughters, Sabrina Fesperman (David) of Mooresville, NC, Kim Ardjewski (Eric) of Shippensburg, PA, grandchildren; John (Kelly) Fesperman, Erica (Matthew) Volk, Michael (Courtney) Fesperman, Meghan Carr (AJ); great grandchildren; Connor, Cooper, Noah, and Luke.



The family will receive friends at 10:00 am, Saturday, May 25, at James Funeral Home, 10520 Arahova Drive, Huntersville, NC, 28078. Shirley's Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am in the chapel. Burial will follow at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 19920 Bethel Church Road, Cornelius, NC 28031.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund, 221 Ervin Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117 or to Camp Lurecrest, 10800 Sikes Place, Charlotte, NC 28277.



