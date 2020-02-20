Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Keller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Rataj Keller CHARLOTTE - Shirley Rataj Keller, 80, returned to her heavenly home on February 11, 2020, after a valiant battle with a long life of illness at Novant Health Presbyterian Hospital on Hawthorne Ln. in Charlotte, NC with her family by her side. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her life struggles and ultimately gave her peace. She was an active member of NorthStar Community Church in Matthews, NC. Shirley was born to the late Lewis Duncan, Sr. and Thelma Rogers on September 8, 1939, in Flint, Michigan. Shirley raised her four children with discipline, humility and most of all Love. She graduated from Marine City High School. She worked at the Instant Index Bible Company and was a phlebotomist at Novant Health. Shirley was a kind and loving woman who always had time to answer questions or solve a problem no matter how small it was. She was the perfect example of what a mother should be and was known as mom to many people and was a true friend to all she met. She also leaves behind her beloved dogs, Misty and Milo. Shirley is survived by her husband of 29 years, Jerry W. Keller, Sr.; her sons, Felix J. Rataj, Jr. of Charlotte, NC; and Gary W. (Cindy) Rataj of Matthews, NC; her daughter, Hope M. (Tony) Montanino of Huntersville, NC; her son-in-law, Tony Gibson of Charlotte, NC; her brother, Lewis (Jan) Duncan of Flint, MI and Bonnie Ramsdale of Bakersfield, CA; seven grandchildren who she loved dearly, Amber (Paul) Medeiros; Joshua W. Gibson; Kymberly (Bonnie) Hilliard; Nikki Rataj; Beth (Raymond) Thomas; Lee (Caroline) Rataj; Timmy Rataj; all of Charlotte, NC; six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter Mary Ann Gibson of Charlotte, NC; granddaughter Hope Marie Gibson of Charlotte, NC; daughter-in-law Bonnie Rataj of Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NH Harris Hospice and Palliative Care, P.O. Box 33549, Charlotte, NC 28233-3549 or The Kidney Foundation,

Shirley Rataj Keller CHARLOTTE - Shirley Rataj Keller, 80, returned to her heavenly home on February 11, 2020, after a valiant battle with a long life of illness at Novant Health Presbyterian Hospital on Hawthorne Ln. in Charlotte, NC with her family by her side. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her life struggles and ultimately gave her peace. She was an active member of NorthStar Community Church in Matthews, NC. Shirley was born to the late Lewis Duncan, Sr. and Thelma Rogers on September 8, 1939, in Flint, Michigan. Shirley raised her four children with discipline, humility and most of all Love. She graduated from Marine City High School. She worked at the Instant Index Bible Company and was a phlebotomist at Novant Health. Shirley was a kind and loving woman who always had time to answer questions or solve a problem no matter how small it was. She was the perfect example of what a mother should be and was known as mom to many people and was a true friend to all she met. She also leaves behind her beloved dogs, Misty and Milo. Shirley is survived by her husband of 29 years, Jerry W. Keller, Sr.; her sons, Felix J. Rataj, Jr. of Charlotte, NC; and Gary W. (Cindy) Rataj of Matthews, NC; her daughter, Hope M. (Tony) Montanino of Huntersville, NC; her son-in-law, Tony Gibson of Charlotte, NC; her brother, Lewis (Jan) Duncan of Flint, MI and Bonnie Ramsdale of Bakersfield, CA; seven grandchildren who she loved dearly, Amber (Paul) Medeiros; Joshua W. Gibson; Kymberly (Bonnie) Hilliard; Nikki Rataj; Beth (Raymond) Thomas; Lee (Caroline) Rataj; Timmy Rataj; all of Charlotte, NC; six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter Mary Ann Gibson of Charlotte, NC; granddaughter Hope Marie Gibson of Charlotte, NC; daughter-in-law Bonnie Rataj of Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NH Harris Hospice and Palliative Care, P.O. Box 33549, Charlotte, NC 28233-3549 or The Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org/donate, or a in memory of Shirley Rataj Keller. The family would like to express their extreme gratitude to the nurses and staff at Novant Health. We would also like to thank Harris Hospice for the care and dignity they gave her in her final days. A memorial to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 AM at NorthStar Community Church, 13601 Idlewild Road, Matthews, NC 28105 with Rob Velez officiating. Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations