Shirley L. Adams passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on August 22, 2020 at her Plantation Estates residence in Matthews, NC. A longtime member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Shirley had a steadfast commitment to her faith. Her beautiful smile would light up a room and her humble, loving nature was felt by all in her presence.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert Gregory (Bob) Adams; three children: Gregory (Krista), Wade, and Sherry A (Bo) Ziegler; and seven grandchildren: Brett, Alexander, and Samantha Adams, Jordan and Christian Hodges, and Caroline and Macie Kate Ziegler.
Services at St. John's Episcopal Church will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 1623 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC 28226.
