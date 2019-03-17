Mrs. Shirley Mae Addison Small, 84, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 18, 2019, at 12 PM, at East Stone Wall A.M.E. Zion Church, Charlotte, NC. A visitation will be one hour prior to services. Interment will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Bonds Cemetery in Windsor, NC at 3 PM. W.H.Bryant, A.E. Grier and Sons Funeral Home of Mooresville is serving the Small family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 17, 2019