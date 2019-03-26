Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Mae (Reid) Bradshaw. View Sign

Shirley Reid Bradshaw 94, passed away on March 23, 2019. She was born in Dudley Shoals, NC to Edna Mae Garrison Reid and Ralph Reid in 1925, she was the eldest of six children spending most of her years in Gaston County. She traveled to Jacksonville Florida in 1942 to work at the St Johns River Shipbuilding Company; thus becoming "Rosie the Riveter". While in Jacksonville she trained as a welder for construction of WWII Liberty Ships. She gained great satisfaction from contributing to the War effort. After returning to Stanley she married Ralph Ray Bradshaw in 1948. They had three children; Michael, Sandra and Todd. Their third child Todd was born with Down Syndrome leading Shirley to a life-time career providing services to Developmentally Disabled children. She was a teacher's aide at the Mary Ellen Nelson Center and then Webb Street School in Gastonia, both providing educational opportunities for developmentally disabled children. This was her passion; caring and giving to those most vulnerable. After retiring from public school, she worked at Holy Angels in Belmont NC, a Catholic Ministry for developmentally disabled. She gave freely of her love and compassion raising three children, nurturing four grandchildren and five great children. She will truly be missed. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Todd Bradshaw of Gastonia, Mike (Ann) Bradshaw of Denver, NC, a daughter, Sandra Ridley-Winn (Ronnie) of Greensboro. Four Grandsons; John Bradshaw (Caroline) Charlotte, James Bradshaw (Drucilla) of Matthews, Patrick Ridley (Kim) of Huntersville and Michael Ridley of Greensboro. Five great grandchildren; Kara, Joy and James Bradshaw and Harker and Harrison Ridley. Three sisters; Shelby Puckett, Ann Helms (Buck) of Stanley, Helen Cooper of Lincolnton and one brother, Ted Reid (Joyce) and one sister-in-law, Betty Ann Reid of Stanley. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Bradshaw, second mother, Beulah Robinson Reid, brother R.J. Reid, brother-in-law Joe Puckett and son-in-law Barry Ridley. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Stanley United Methodist Church, 217 N. Main Street, Stanley, NC on Wednesday, March 27 at 2:00 PM. Family visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 in the church sanctuary on the same day. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gaston Residential, 905-A, N New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054,

