Shirley H. Martin of Lincolnton, NC passed away November 14, 2019.



She was born on February 4, 1937 in Lincoln County. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Franklin Dee Martin, her parents Andrew and Maude Hawkins, her only sister Margaret Biggerstaff, and her two brothers Earl Hawkins and Ralph Hawkins.



Survivors include her beloved daughter Kelly Martin Radford, son-in-law Bruce A. Radford, and granddaughter Alexandra Leigh Radford of Apex, North Carolina. Survivors also include brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Gary and Susie Martin, Billie Martin, Carol Martin, Mary Alice Cook, and multiple nieces and nephews.



Shirley was a retired AT&T (formerly Southern Bell and Bellsouth) employee. She worked in the engineering department in Charlotte, North Carolina for over 32 years.



A grave side service is planned for 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17th at Hollybrook Cemetery in Lincolnton, North Carolina.



The family would like to send a special thank you to Transitions Life Care in Raleigh, North Carolina for the excellent level of care and support she and her family received during this difficult time.



Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Martin Family.

