Shirley Stokes Shaw Mullis September 28, 1948 - April 8, 2020 CHARLOTTE - Shirley Stokes Shaw Mullis born in Charlotte, NC at Mercy hospital on September 28, 1948, where she would later work as a dedicated nurse. She went home to be with the Lord on April 8, 2020. She had been battling brain cancer for the last five months. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 28 years Mike Mullis, sister Sandra and her husband Ronnie Lane, niece April and her family, nephew Adam and his family, brother Chris Stokes and his wife Christa, nephew Coleman, niece McKenna, brothers-in-law Roger Mullis and Harry Mullis, sister-in-law Frances Dross, step-daughter Michelle Mullis and grandson Michael (Buster) Hale who Shirley adored. She also leaves behind a multitude of great friends who loved and cherished her. Shirley is preceded in death by her mother Vivian Stokes and father Henry Stokes, her sister Sylvia Coxwell, step-sons Kevin Mullis and Michael Mullis. Shirley meet her husband Mike, the love of her life, while working at Our Place, slinging beverages and burgers. Shirley would later attend CMC school of Nursing, and after graduating in 1995 became a registered nurse. She worked at CMC Mercy Hospital in the float pool. She enjoyed this position as she was able to engage in different situations daily. Shirley also worked at Grand Strand Hospital in Myrtle Beach. Retiring in 2010. Shirley loved to travel, she and Mike shared many trips to the mountains and beaches and all the places in between, including a 31-day trip to Europe. She enjoyed spending time at Sunset Beach and Calabash with Mike, family and many friends. Shirley took pride in decorating her beach house to make sure everyone felt welcome and at home. She loved eating out as well as eating in, also entertaining friends, family and attending parties. Shirley would always bring something fantastic and spectacular to any holiday, social or benefit. She loved to bake and cook. She enjoyed gardening, vegetables and flowers. Shirley loved to shop, like all day shopping with close friends Brenda, Linda and Tammy. Shirley was an avid Carolina Tarheel fan which made the home front fun when a game was on. Mike and several good friends are Duke fans. Shirley would watch on the porch and Mike in the house. Shirley enjoyed tailgating at Panther games with her good friend, Jock Daniels RIP, and many others. She enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Socks. They even traveled to a few cities to watch a baseball game with friends. She loved going to spring training in Sarasota, Florida with Mike. Shirley sparkled like glitter, she had a heart of gold and cared deeply for her family and friends. She was loved by all who knew her or had even just met. She will truly be missed by family and friends. Shirley loved with her whole heart. She was beautiful inside and out. She left a sparkle of that glitter everywhere she went. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A special thanks to Levine Hospice House in Huntersville.

