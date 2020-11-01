Shirley Murdock
October 27, 2020
Concord, North Carolina - Mrs. Shirley Poteet Murdock, formerly of Charlotte, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Andrews Living Center in Concord.
Shirley was born July 30, 1931 in Morganton to the late Isaac Finley Poteet and Floy Poteet Poteet. She was also preceded in death by husband Alton Hugh Murdock and son Jeff Murdock. Shirley was the youngest of ten children who also preceded her in death.
Shirley was a Registered Nurse having graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She was a homemaker, a longtime substitute teacher at Sedgefield Junior High School, and was an active member of Park Road Baptist Church for many decades.
Shirley is survived by sons, Stephen Murdock and wife Jeanne of Concord, and Al Murdock and wife Nancy of Lynnville, TN, two grandchildren and two great grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Shirley will be inurned in Petersburg, TN along with her husband Hugh.
Condolences may be sent to wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Wilkinson Funeral Home is assisting the Murdock family.