Mrs. Atkinson passed on April 5, 2019 at Atrium Hospice in Monroe, NC. She was born and grew up in Richmond, VA on June 24, 1926 to the late Margaret Chetham and Tom Parker. After moving to Charlotte she worked for Commercial Credit and married her boss and "love of her life", Harry T. Atkinson. They were charter members of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church while she was a secretary at St. Mark's Lutheran Church for many years.



She was preceded in death by her husband in 1977 and their daughter, Barbara Atkinson in 2014.



In later years she lived with her daughter, Valerie and husband Harry Wiebler and her beloved grandsons, Elliott and Jordan, and loved being "Granny" to her six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Jackie Davis and husband Allen of Indian Land, SC.



The service to honor her life will be held 2 pm Wednesday, April 10th, in the chapel of Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Road, Charlotte. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00-1:45 pm prior to the service.



Memorial contributions may be made to Crisis Assistance Ministry, 500-A Spratt St., Charlotte, NC 28206.



