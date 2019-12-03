Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ruth (Lindauer) Dannels. View Sign Service Information Carolina Funeral & Cremation Center 5505 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-568-0023 Memorial service 1:00 PM Derita Presbyterian Church 2230 Sugar Creek Road, W Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Ruth Lindauer Dannels, 90, was born on October 11, 1929 to the late Harry Russell and Sara Seitz Lindauer in Danville, PA. She died November 22, 2019 from Alzheimer's disease. She was the wife of the late James William Dannels (1998) to whom she was married for 47 years. Shirley was also preceded in death by her son, Joseph Lindauer Dannels (1994). Surviving are her daughters: Mary (Molly) Heller (Don) of PA, Amy Dale (John) of PA, Susan Webb (Bert) of NC, Sally Reynolds (Kevin) of NC, and Beth Bennett (Jay) of NC. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and one on the way. Shirley retired from the NC Employment Security Commission after 20 years of service. She also served on a Grand Jury. She enjoyed travelling, needle work, quilting, watching Jeopardy, and playing bridge with her special friends. She was a long time member of Derita Presbyterian Church where she served in many roles and enjoyed participating in the Marion Circle and the Sunshine Club. After a stroke in 2010, Shirley moved back to PA and was cared for by her daughters. She moved to Foxdale Village Retirement Community in 2016 and resided there until her death.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, Dec 7, 2019 at Derita Presbyterian, Church 2230 Sugar Creek Road, W, Charlotte, NC 28262. Pastor Eulando Henton will be conducting the service. Please feel free to share a memory or a "Shirley story" at her service. There will be light refreshments in the fellowship hall following the service providing time to visit with the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials sent to: Autism Society of NC, 8307 University Executive Park Dr, Ste 231, Charlotte, NC 28262 (

