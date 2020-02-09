Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Shupe Ratcliffe Kimmons. View Sign Service Information Tribute Cremation Society 4935 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (980)-209-1061 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Shupe Ratcliffe Kimmons, fiery red-head and straight-talker, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on February 6, 2020. Born in the home of her paternal grandparents in Freeman, WV on April 6, 1929, she was the first of two daughters for parents Emmett and Ann Shupe. Shirley spent most of her early life in the Bramwell, WV area, but was a long-time resident of Clover, SC and Charlotte, NC.



"Nanny," as she was typically introduced, was loved by all who knew her, from the kitchen staff at Clear Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to the executives with the National MS Society. Everyone was welcome into her world, which included too many cats to name.



She was old-school and loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother; she was happiest when she was with her family. Her final visit to Myrtle Beach, with all of her "girls" at age 90 1/2, included a squeal-filled joyride on the SkyWheel, gin martinis, walks along the boardwalk, and nostalgic conversations on the balcony overlooking the ocean.



Shirley was predeceased by her parents and husbands Charles Bennett Ratcliffe and Clyde Kimmons. She is survived by her sister, Martha Colley of Clinton, TN; son Jeff Ratcliffe (Lydia) of Glen Burnie, MD; daughter Suzanne Hinson (Mike, deceased) of Locust, NC; and daughter Lisa Smith (Jackie, deceased) of Clover, SC. Shirley is also survived by granddaughters Shannon Greene (Sara) of Durham, NC and Nikki Smith (Gavin) of Indian Trail, NC, great-grandson Brayden Smith of Indian Trail, NC, who had the honor at age 5 of escorting his Nanny to her very first prom.



Per Nanny's request, there will be no service. Instead, family & friends will gather this spring at Pinnacle Rock, WV to spread her ashes and celebrate her life. Memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society. Her physical presence may be gone, but her spiritual presence will be with us forever.



We love you Nanny.



Online condolences may be left at

Shirley Shupe Ratcliffe Kimmons, fiery red-head and straight-talker, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on February 6, 2020. Born in the home of her paternal grandparents in Freeman, WV on April 6, 1929, she was the first of two daughters for parents Emmett and Ann Shupe. Shirley spent most of her early life in the Bramwell, WV area, but was a long-time resident of Clover, SC and Charlotte, NC."Nanny," as she was typically introduced, was loved by all who knew her, from the kitchen staff at Clear Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to the executives with the National MS Society. Everyone was welcome into her world, which included too many cats to name.She was old-school and loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother; she was happiest when she was with her family. Her final visit to Myrtle Beach, with all of her "girls" at age 90 1/2, included a squeal-filled joyride on the SkyWheel, gin martinis, walks along the boardwalk, and nostalgic conversations on the balcony overlooking the ocean.Shirley was predeceased by her parents and husbands Charles Bennett Ratcliffe and Clyde Kimmons. She is survived by her sister, Martha Colley of Clinton, TN; son Jeff Ratcliffe (Lydia) of Glen Burnie, MD; daughter Suzanne Hinson (Mike, deceased) of Locust, NC; and daughter Lisa Smith (Jackie, deceased) of Clover, SC. Shirley is also survived by granddaughters Shannon Greene (Sara) of Durham, NC and Nikki Smith (Gavin) of Indian Trail, NC, great-grandson Brayden Smith of Indian Trail, NC, who had the honor at age 5 of escorting his Nanny to her very first prom.Per Nanny's request, there will be no service. Instead, family & friends will gather this spring at Pinnacle Rock, WV to spread her ashes and celebrate her life. Memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society. Her physical presence may be gone, but her spiritual presence will be with us forever.We love you Nanny.Online condolences may be left at www.tributecremationsociety.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close