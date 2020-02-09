Shirley Shupe Ratcliffe Kimmons, fiery red-head and straight-talker, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on February 6, 2020. Born in the home of her paternal grandparents in Freeman, WV on April 6, 1929, she was the first of two daughters for parents Emmett and Ann Shupe. Shirley spent most of her early life in the Bramwell, WV area, but was a long-time resident of Clover, SC and Charlotte, NC.
"Nanny," as she was typically introduced, was loved by all who knew her, from the kitchen staff at Clear Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to the executives with the National MS Society. Everyone was welcome into her world, which included too many cats to name.
She was old-school and loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother; she was happiest when she was with her family. Her final visit to Myrtle Beach, with all of her "girls" at age 90 1/2, included a squeal-filled joyride on the SkyWheel, gin martinis, walks along the boardwalk, and nostalgic conversations on the balcony overlooking the ocean.
Shirley was predeceased by her parents and husbands Charles Bennett Ratcliffe and Clyde Kimmons. She is survived by her sister, Martha Colley of Clinton, TN; son Jeff Ratcliffe (Lydia) of Glen Burnie, MD; daughter Suzanne Hinson (Mike, deceased) of Locust, NC; and daughter Lisa Smith (Jackie, deceased) of Clover, SC. Shirley is also survived by granddaughters Shannon Greene (Sara) of Durham, NC and Nikki Smith (Gavin) of Indian Trail, NC, great-grandson Brayden Smith of Indian Trail, NC, who had the honor at age 5 of escorting his Nanny to her very first prom.
Per Nanny's request, there will be no service. Instead, family & friends will gather this spring at Pinnacle Rock, WV to spread her ashes and celebrate her life. Memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society. Her physical presence may be gone, but her spiritual presence will be with us forever.
We love you Nanny.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 9, 2020