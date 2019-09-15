Shirley M. Tarlton CHARLOTTE - Shirley M. Tarlton died on September 9, 2019. Shirley was born in Raleigh, NC on August 8, 1937. A graduate of Central High School, Charlotte, NC, she earned her AA degree at Peace College, Raleigh, NC, her BA degree in French at Queens University, Charlotte, NC and her MSLS, with honors, at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Shirley retired in 1992 as Dean of Library Services at Winthrop University, Rock Hill, SC. Prior to that, she worked seven years as Assistant Director and Head, Technical Services of UNC-Charlotte. Shirley was a guest lecturer at UNC-Chapel Hill, USC-Columbia and East Carolina University. She taught Library adminstraction, automation, networking and technical services. Shirley was a member of the following honor societies: Beta Phi Mu, Phi Theta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi and Sigma Pi Alpha. She was listed in numerous Who's Who publications. She was a member, by invitation only, of WALDEN (Women Academic Library Directors Engaged in Networking), a group of about 30 women who considered themselves to be the women "movers and shakers of the academic library profession. She was an active chairperson of the South Carolina Council on Libraries. She was an active member of ALA, ACRL, RTSD, SELA and SCLA. Shirley served on ALA committees... most notable was the Ester Piercy Technical Services Award Jury. At Winthrop University, she served on many committees an self studies. Shirley was honored by Winthrop as a Professor Emeritus. She was a leader with vision, determination and courage. She is survived by her spouse, of the home; one brother and one sister and their extended families. Shirley was cremated and no service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: UNC-Chapel Hill School of Information & Library Science, P.O. Box 309, Chapel Hill, NC 27514-0309 or online at: giving.unc.edu/gift/sils. Condolences may be offered online at: www.carolinafuneral.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 15, 2019