Mrs. Shirley McClelland Wheeler "Memaw", 79 of Charlotte, NC joined her Father in Heaven on March 24, 2019 at Novant hospital. The celebration of life will be at 12 o'clock noon on Friday, March 29th at Victory Christian Center. Campus 3, 6916 Old Pineville Rd. Visitation will be at 11:00am on Friday at the church. Burial will be at Oaklawn Cemetery, Charlotte, NC. The Wheeler family will receive friends at the family home. The family would like to thank the ICU team at Novant hospital Main for providing excellent service and care for Shirley.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 28, 2019