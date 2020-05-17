Sigurd Dean Johnsen, "Sig", passed away peacefully at home early Friday morning, May 15, 2020, leaving behind many beloved friends and family. In spite of the rapid decline that Sig took in his health, Sig will be remembered for his jovial laughter, dry wit, devotion to the United States Marine Corps and immense love of his wife, two daughters, and four grandchildren. "Papa" as he was affectionately called by his grandchildren, will always be remembered in our hearts. Sig never knew a stranger. He loved sitting on the front porch of his home with a giant smile on his face and cocktail in hand, greeting everyone that went by. He genuinely cared about his neighbors and their children. He could be seen as a relatable father figure, grandfather, and extremely loyal friend. Sig was happiest among friends and family. His love of the Marine Corps ran deep, where he displayed remarkable bravery and loyalty. His gruff exterior was a good mask for who was truly a giant teddy bear with an even bigger heart. His love of children and animals was seen by all. We lost a true American hero.
Sig was born in Salina, Kansas on August 14, 1947 to Ralph and Maxine Johnsen. Sig is survived by wife, Jane, two daughters Laura Nix of Charleston, SC; Katie Priester (husband Jay) of Charlotte, NC, and four loves of his life, grandchildren Jack, Anna, Charlie and Luke Priester. Sig attended St. Andrews College in Laurinburg, NC, then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served in the Vietnam War, where he received three Purple Hearts. After receiving his business degree from St. Andrews, he entered into the investment & brokerage business. He received national "Rookie of the year" recognition with EF Hutton. Sig was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed playing golf and competitive tennis. Some of Sig's fondest memories are with the "Men's Club" of Ridgefield, CT. It was this group of friends where he found the joy of tennis in the spring and paddle tennis in the winter, followed by a meal, cocktails and laughter. Sig could have been found in Mario's in Westport, CT holding court with his dear friends. He always looked forward to their annual trip to Rhode Island for over twenty years to be among yet another group of special friends. There will never be another Sig Johnsen to all of us who knew and loved him.
A private family service will be held for Sig at Myers Park United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to USMC Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251, Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172 or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave. Charlotte, NC 28226.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Services, Charlotte, NC. Online condolences can be shared at Kennethpoeservices.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 17, 2020.