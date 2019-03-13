Simon J. "Si" Iyoob

Simon Iyoob, age 83, passed away at his home on March 6, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's Disease.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 3:00 in the chapel at Heritage Funeral Home (Matthews) 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, NC with visitation one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Novant Health Hospice, PO Box 33549, Charlotte, NC 28233 or The Parkinson's Foundation. A full obituary may be viewed on the heritagecares.com website.

Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. An online guestbook is available at www.heritagecares.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 13, 2019
