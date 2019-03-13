Simon Iyoob, age 83, passed away at his home on March 6, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's Disease.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Simon J. "Si" Iyoob.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 3:00 in the chapel at Heritage Funeral Home (Matthews) 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, NC with visitation one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Novant Health Hospice, PO Box 33549, Charlotte, NC 28233 or The Parkinson's Foundation. A full obituary may be viewed on the heritagecares.com website.
Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. An online guestbook is available at www.heritagecares.com.
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews, NC 28104
704-846-3771
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 13, 2019