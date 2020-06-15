Sondra Rudy

Sondra Darnell Rudy DAVIDSON - Sondra Darnell Rudy, 87, died Friday, June 5, 2020, in Huntersville, NC. Born August 18, 1932, in Torrance, CA and raised in the Los Angeles area, Sondra resided at The Pines in Davidson, NC where she was an avid bridge player, master gardener, active in the residents' association and book groups. She traveled widely. Smart and principled, she was often a rabble-rouser and tormentor of the administration. Formerly a long-time resident of Greenwich, CT, she had lived in Cincinnati, OH and Tustin, CA. She was a graduate of UCLA with an MBA from NYU. She retired from Xerox Corporation. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Greenwich, CT, where she had served as deacon, elder and clerk of Session and was active on numerous committees. After moving to Davidson, she became an affiliate member of the Davidson College Presbyterian Church, leading their book club for many years, helping with Room at the Inn and participating in mission trips. A life-long volunteer, Sondra participated generously in numerous organizations including American Red Cross, Loaves and Fishes, Neighbor to Neighbor, and many schools, libraries, and cultural organizations. An avid sewer, she made clothes and costumes for her children, and much-loved quilts for her own grandchildren and those of her friends, as well as for newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit. Many remember her cooking, whether gourmet meals for community music performances or creative cakes for children and grandchildren. Sondra shared her knowledge with many so that they might continue her work. She is survived by her three children: Bruce Rudy of Boulder, CO (Caren McCready); Alice Price of Glenside, PA (William Price); and Barbara Frith of Charlotte, NC (J. Patrick Frith), and nine grandchildren. There are no scheduled memorial services, but those who wish to honor her memory may volunteer or donate to a charity of their choice. Most importantly, she would want you to "Vote".
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 15, 2020.