Age 92, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born October 26, 1927, in Tokyo, Japan, she was the daughter of the late Shingo and Toshiko Yamamoto. Sonoko was a graduate of St. Mary's College in Raleigh, Columbia University Barnard College in New York and attended NC State University in Raleigh where she met her husband, Ronnie. She was a charter member of Ikebana International Society as well as the Okiraku Japanese Women's Club. Sonoko founded the first Japanese Women's Club, Sakura Kai. She was a circle member of First United Methodist Church in Charlotte and performed numerous Tea Ceremony presentations, calligraphy and silk flower making classes and taught Japanese cuisine classes.
Sonoko is survived by her loving children, Patti Heavner and her husband, Curt, and Ronnie "Carl" Taylor, Jr. and his wife, Kathy; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and many more loving family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Sonoko was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Carlyle Taylor, Sr.; brother, Mikio Yamamoto; sister, Masayo Sagawa; and aunt, Yasuko Kato.
The family will receive friends from 1:00PM to 2:30PM on Saturday, March 7, with a celebration of Sonoko's life to be held at 2:30PM at Hankins & Whittington Funeral Service with Pastor Fred Mitschke officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn West Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.HankinsandWhittington.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 5, 2020