Mr. Sotirios Konstantinos Mantekas of Matthews, NC passed into the hands of our Lord and Savior on the 27th of November, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, the 2nd of December, 2019 at 12:30 PM with visitation beginning at 11:30 AM at St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, 5108 Kuykendall Rd, Charlotte, NC 28270. Interment will be at Forest Lawn East Cemetery, Weddington, NC. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made either to Panagia Prousiotissa Elatos Chapel or St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church. A full biography for Mr. Mantekas can be found online by visiting https://ellingtonfuneralservices.com/sotirios-konstantinos-mantekas/
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 1, 2019