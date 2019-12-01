Sotirios Konstantinos "Steve" Mantekas (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sotirios Konstantinos "Steve" Mantekas.
Service Information
Ellington Funeral Services
727 E Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC
28202
(704)-334-6700
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. Sotirios Konstantinos Mantekas of Matthews, NC passed into the hands of our Lord and Savior on the 27th of November, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, the 2nd of December, 2019 at 12:30 PM with visitation beginning at 11:30 AM at St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, 5108 Kuykendall Rd, Charlotte, NC 28270. Interment will be at Forest Lawn East Cemetery, Weddington, NC. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made either to Panagia Prousiotissa Elatos Chapel or St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church. A full biography for Mr. Mantekas can be found online by visiting https://ellingtonfuneralservices.com/sotirios-konstantinos-mantekas/

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.