Soumaya Nassif (Sokin) Rizk
1935 - 2020
Soumaya Nassif Rizk, age 85, of Matthews passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her. She was married to her husband Nassif Elias Rizk in 1952 and they spent many wonderful years together until his passing in 2014. In 1976, the couple and their children immigrated to the United States from Lebanon

She is survived by her children, Elie Nassif Rizk of Matthews, Antoine Nassif Rizk of Matthews, Michel Nassif Rizk of Arcadia, CA, Houda Rizk Bracewell (Dr. Greg Bracewell) of Charlotte; grandchildren, Dr. Stephen Michael Bracewell (Dr. Sarah Compton Bracewell) of Charleston,SC, Susana Lea Bracewell of Charlotte, Chad Michel Rizk of Arcadia, CA, and Jennifer Michelle Rizk of Arcadia, CA and numerous other loved ones left to cherish her memory.

Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Matthews Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com. Services will be held privately, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews, NC 28104
704-846-3771
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

