Spencer Emanuel Durante III September 8, 1967 - November 13, 2019 RALEIGH - It is with great sadness that the Durante family has to announce the passing of our beloved Spencer. Spencer was a grandson, son and brother that will be missed dearly. He was a graduate of Garinger High School. Dedicated and honored member of the U.S. Army; veteran of Desert Storm in 1991. Spencer is survived by Roselia (Momma D) Durante, Dwight Durante, Christopher Durante Sr., Elizabeth Durante (Lucas Little), Joshua Durante, Christopher Durante Jr. Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Lori's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1014 Garner Road, Raleigh, NC 27601.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 23, 2019