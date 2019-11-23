Spencer Emmanuel Durante III (1967 - 2019)
Obituary
Memorial Services for Mr. Spencer Emmanuel Durante, III, Raleigh, N. C., son of the late Dr. Spencer E.) Durante, Jr. and the late Keisha, and the grandson of Mrs. Rosalia Durante (Momma D), Charlotte, N. C, were held on Saturday, November 23, at 1:00PM, Lori's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Raleigh, NC. Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Mr. Durante, III, attended Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, graduated from Garinger High School, and was an honored U. S. Army veteran of Desert Storm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to The First Baptist Church-West Scholarship Fund, 1801 Oaklawn Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216.
Published in Charlotte Observer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
