Spencer Robbins
1927 - 2020
Spencer Robbins
April 18, 1927 - November 13, 2020
Boone, North Carolina - Spencer Robbins, 93, of Boone, passed away November 13.
Spencer was an entrepreneur, developer, and visionary leader of tourism whose ability to create lasting impressions lives on in the places he helped to build, manage, and influence throughout his life. Working alongside his brothers, Grover and Harry, Spencer brought a number of landmark businesses to his beloved High Country, including Tweetsie Railroad, the Land of Oz, Beech Mountain, Linville Land Harbor, Hound Ears Club, and Elk River Club.
The son of Grover C. Robbins, Sr. and Lena Miller Robbins he was born in Blowing Rock and proudly served his country in World War II.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Grace Macauley Robbins, and their unwavering devotion to one another has served as an inspiration to their family, friends, and all who witnessed their remarkable love.
He was a beloved father who leaves his children and grandchildren with amazing memories and the gifts of facing each day with optimism, faith, hope, and humor. His surviving children and their spouses are Rob and Pat Robbins; Rick and Ginger Robbins; Connie and Jim Gentry; Scott and Kristina Robbins; and Shane and Lori Robbins. Nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren follow in his footsteps.
Spencer is also survived by two sisters, Peggy Sellers and Ruth Botzis, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, the two older brothers, Grover and Harry, and his sister, Lena Brooks.
A celebration of his life and legacy will be held when Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted and it is safe to gather.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that individuals make donations to a charity of their choice, or to the pastor's discretionary fund at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock; Wake Forest Care at Home Hospice Wilkes; or the Cancer Imaging Center at Appalachian Regional Medical Center in Boone.
Online condolences may be sent to the Robbins family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Funeral Service
683 Blowing Rock Road
Boone, NC 28607
828-264-7100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
