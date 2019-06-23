Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stacie Ann (Moten) Lustig. View Sign Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3363 Send Flowers Obituary

Stacie Moten Lustig, 62, died peacefully at home on June 8, 2019 after being diagnosed with cancer in February of this year. During the last few months, she was cared for by an excellent team of professionals from Lake Norman Hospice. Stacie lived a light-filled life; in the words of Edith Wharton, she spread light as both a candle and a mirror, bettering the world by her own goodness and reflecting the goodness of others back to themselves in their encounters with her.



She was born in Philadelphia on July 21, 1956 and raised in Wayne, Pennsylvania. After college at Norwich University in Vermont, Stacie spent nearly two decades as a multi-award-winning global accounts manager for several computer companies: Digital Equipment Corporation in Massachusetts and New York, and in Houston, Compaq, and then Microsoft. She was successful in her business dealings for the same reasons she flourished in her personal relationships: she was a wonderful listener, with a ready ear and a rare ability to nurture dialogue; she was able to draw others out and to respond concretely to their needs; and she brought a warmth, joy, and sense of humor to nearly every situation, both public and private, in ways that were infectious.



Upon moving to Davidson, Stacie spent several years as an agent with Lake Norman Realty and Ivester-Jackson Properties, where those same traits brought her success in a new business setting. More recently, she worked at The Pines retirement community. She was a devoted wife, sister, daughter, and friend, and a doting aunt to her nieces and nephews. And she was a woman with many interests: a fine cook and hostess, an avid gardener, a fascinated birdwatcher, and a voracious reader, especially of current fiction and of issues in politics and world affairs.



Stacie was a woman of character and of deep conviction, with a native sense of justice and fairness in matters both large and small. She was generous to a fault, often helping others in moments of crisis with timely financial and emotional support. She was an inveterate volunteer, attentive to the needs of those at the margins, especially in her decades of work in soup kitchens and delivering meals to shut-ins. The arc of her life was a testament to the dictum from the Saint Francis Prayer: "It is in giving that we receive." In her final months, she was overwhelmed by the deluge of notes and cards expressing affection and gratitude from the many friends and colleagues, near and far, whose lives she touched.



Stacie is survived by her devoted husband of thirty-five years, Bernard Andrew Lustig; her loving sisters Faith Suchodolski (Ted) of Philadelphia, Kristine Mahoney (Dan) of Darien, Connecticut, and Shawn Allegrezza (Craig) of Denver, Colorado, her twin; seventeen nieces and nephews and twelve great nieces and nephews. Stacie was preceded in death by her parents June and Jack Moten and her sister Kyle Disch (Jim).



The light and joy of Stacie's life will live on in those who were fortunate to know her. Although she is gone too soon, she has passed to a far better existence, which gives those of us who mourn her comfort.



A celebration of her life will be held at Davidson United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Mooresville Soup Kitchen or the Resident Support Fund at The Pines in Davidson.



