Stacie Plyler Garrison , age 92, of Matthews, NC, departed this life to be with her Lord Jesus Christ Saturday on April 6, 2019.



She was born February 27, 1927, in Union County, to the late Samuel Stacey and Josephine Wentz Plyler. She was married to Roy H. Garrison on October 12, 1946, and enjoyed 71 years of marriage. They were blessed with two daughters, Nancy Starr and Cathy Jo.



She was employed by Alltel Corporation, retiring in 1985 after 25 years of service. She was a charter member of Idlewild Baptist Church. She loved her Lord, her church, her family and was especially proud of her four grandsons and six great-grandchildren.



She is survived by daughter, Cathy G. Baker and husband, Rick; son-in-law, Warren Simpson; grandchildren, Dr. Andrew Simpson ( Kimberly), Matthew Baker (Stephanie), Troy Simpson (Tiffany), and Tyler Baker; six great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Joyce Way, David Plyler (Marie), Dianne Lawrimore (Odell) and Jan Fincher.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, daughter, Nancy Simpson, granddaughter, Lisa Simpson and brother, Steve Plyler.



A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Idlewild Baptist Church, with a service to celebrate her life following at 2:00 p.m. with the Reverend Keith Whitener and Reverend Travis Byrd officiating.



Memorials may be made to Idlewild Baptist Church, 12702 Idlewild Road, Matthews, NC 28105 or Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.



