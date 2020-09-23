1/
Stanley Allen Janda
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley A. Janda, 67, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away unexpectedly September 15, 2020. Born in North Tonawanda, NY, son of the late Stanley G. Janda and Josephine S. (Rzepa) Janda. Survived by his beloved partner, Patti Combs, children, Joseph (Hilary Eckert) Janda, Laura (Robert Leigh) Janda, Rachael (Josh Smith) Janda and Aaron Combs. Sibling to the late John J. Janda, Michael (Marleene) Janda, and Mary (Dan Yousett) Brochey. Also survived by his grandchildren, Alethea Dale, Sophia Smith, Selena Smith, Calvin Janda and Evan Combs, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Stan was a graduate of North Tonawanda High School, and later a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Marines. He recently celebrated his 30 year anniversary as Senior Software Engineer of Wells Fargo in Charlotte, NC. Stan was a Boy Scout leader and belonged to several social groups including a Christian Men's Group. He loved his family and his garden and was a generous friend to those in need.

A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Please share memories and condolences at www.stanjandamemorial.net. Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.secondharvestmetrolina.org/donation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill
314 Spratt Street
Fort Mill, SC 29715
803-547-7575
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved