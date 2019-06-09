Stanley Sherman "Skip" Burns, III, CHARLOTTE - Stanley Sherman "Skip" Burns, III, passed away on April 18, 2019 from congestive heart failure at the age of 72. He graduated from Charlotte Country Day School in 1964 and Rollins College in 1968. He received a Masters of Arts in Teaching from UNCC in 1972. Sherman was a writer, a dreamer, and a teacher. He published his own book of poems, From the Heart, in 1981. In that book, he wrote, "My life is a collection of moments. Each one a tropical bird rising from a branch." Indeed, he collected many moments in his life from the legendary parties at the river, to the delightful recorded series, Laser Lads, to family dinners, to coffee at Brueggers, to dinner with friends, and to group campouts in Pisgah Forest that have continued for forty-plus years. He is survived by his daughter, Farrell Hudzik (Steve), two grandchildren (Eli and Avery Hudzik), and three siblings, Jenny Petitto (John) of Gainesville, Fl., Doug Burns (Bea) of Hendersonville, NC, and Maggie Loselle (Eric) of Charlotte, NC. He also leaves behind four nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday June 15th at 2631 Normandy Rd, Charlotte from 5:00-8:00 PM. Please join with family and friends to remember the good times with Sherman "Skip" Burns.

