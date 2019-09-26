Stanley Nemiah Hardin (1955 - 2019)
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
923 INDIANA STREET
Kannapolis, NC
28083
(704)-933-8646
Stanley Nemiah Hardin, 64, of Rainbow Drive, Kannapolis, NC, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

He was born February 28, 1955 in Cabarrus County, and was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School. He retired from Amtrak in 2017

Services will be held at Clark Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, September 28, at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Vickie H. Hardin of the home; three daughters, Vickie Arjenelle Barley (LeRoy) of Raleigh, NC, Stacey Hardin of Tallahassee, FL, Monique Breanna Hardin-Simmons (Justin) of Upper Marlboro, MD; five grandchildren; parents, Hoytdell and Jeanette Gabriel of Kannapolis; three sisters,; four brothers, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.

Clark Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Hardin Family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 26, 2019
