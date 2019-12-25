Stanley R. Riggins (1950 - 2019)
Service Information
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service
1321 Berkeley Ave.
Charlotte, NC
28204
(704)-641-7606
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church
1412 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC
Obituary
Stanley R. Riggins, 69, died Tuesday, December 23, 2019 at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. A service to celebrate Stanley's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Christ Church, 1412 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC. A complete notice will appear online and in a forthcoming edition of The Observer.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 25, 2019
