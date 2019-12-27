Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley R. Riggins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley R. Riggins, 69, died peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, December 23, 2019. Stanley was born March 17, 1950 in Greenville, SC, the first son of Wallace Roy Riggins and Barbara Letlow Riggins. He was raised in Gaffney, SC, graduated from Gaffney High School, and attended Limestone College and his beloved Clemson University.



Stanley was one of a kind. And that's what made him special to so many people. Everyone who knew him has at least one entertaining "Stanley" story, and he will be best remembered for his full life - a life he lived in full color.



Stanley was smart, hard-working, ambitious, and determined. He invested in his family and building life-long friendships. If you were Stanley's friend, you were his friend for life. He was a person of integrity who had the courage to be himself. He loved good wine, Clemson football, a competitive game of golf, and a great shot of bourbon. Stanley also had a soft spot in his heart for his special four-legged companion, Riggsby.



Wherever Stanley appeared, laughter and love were guaranteed. We were so blessed to learn many valuable lessons from him. He had the special gift of addressing life's challenges head on, and we loved the simpleness of his human heart.



Stanley had an irreverent sense of humor... not always politically correct, but open and honest. He touched many people with unsolicited acts of kindness, and his proudest achievement was his family who he loved unconditionally, and who supported him in all his glory.



Stanley moved to Charlotte in 1972, where he met his dear wife, Robin and spent all of his adult life. He started his career in the medical field with IVAC Corp. He then went to work with Guidant in the cardiovascular division, which was later acquired by Abbott where he spent the remainder of his career. Stanley was passionate about his work and well respected by his colleagues.



Stanley was a proud member of Christ Episcopal Church for 35 years where each of his children were baptized and confirmed. He also recently celebrated the wedding of his son Tyler, and the christening of his granddaughter, Corinne. He volunteered with the church and was an avid supporter of the American Red Cross and the .



A longtime member at Myers Park Country Club, Stanley enjoyed many days playing golf, celebrating the holidays, and spending time with friends as an active member of the wine society.



He and Robin enjoyed traveling and spending summer vacations at Grandfather Golf & Country Club with family as well as countless days spent along the South Carolina coast.



He was most passionate about Clemson University, especially the football program, and was an honorary member of the Coaches Club. He was very active with IPTAY and various alumni associations. It is hard to imagine Clemson football, baseball and basketball without Stanley, and the many tailgates he hosted over the years for family and friends, old and young.



Stanley is survived by his wife, Robin; three sons, Ryan Riggins, Tyler Riggins and his wife, Meredith, and their daughter, Corinne, and Cameron Riggins. He is also survived by his mother, Barbara Riggins, and his brother, David Riggins and wife, Hope, and his nephew Bob Riggins all of Charlotte. He is preceded in death by his father Wallace Riggins, and his brother Stephen Riggins of Gaffney, SC



The service celebrating Stanley's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church. The family will receive friend following the service in All Saints Hall.



Memorial Contributions can be made to Christ Episcopal Church,



Crossnore School in Crossnore, NC.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Stanley R. Riggins, 69, died peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, December 23, 2019. Stanley was born March 17, 1950 in Greenville, SC, the first son of Wallace Roy Riggins and Barbara Letlow Riggins. He was raised in Gaffney, SC, graduated from Gaffney High School, and attended Limestone College and his beloved Clemson University.Stanley was one of a kind. And that's what made him special to so many people. Everyone who knew him has at least one entertaining "Stanley" story, and he will be best remembered for his full life - a life he lived in full color.Stanley was smart, hard-working, ambitious, and determined. He invested in his family and building life-long friendships. If you were Stanley's friend, you were his friend for life. He was a person of integrity who had the courage to be himself. He loved good wine, Clemson football, a competitive game of golf, and a great shot of bourbon. Stanley also had a soft spot in his heart for his special four-legged companion, Riggsby.Wherever Stanley appeared, laughter and love were guaranteed. We were so blessed to learn many valuable lessons from him. He had the special gift of addressing life's challenges head on, and we loved the simpleness of his human heart.Stanley had an irreverent sense of humor... not always politically correct, but open and honest. He touched many people with unsolicited acts of kindness, and his proudest achievement was his family who he loved unconditionally, and who supported him in all his glory.Stanley moved to Charlotte in 1972, where he met his dear wife, Robin and spent all of his adult life. He started his career in the medical field with IVAC Corp. He then went to work with Guidant in the cardiovascular division, which was later acquired by Abbott where he spent the remainder of his career. Stanley was passionate about his work and well respected by his colleagues.Stanley was a proud member of Christ Episcopal Church for 35 years where each of his children were baptized and confirmed. He also recently celebrated the wedding of his son Tyler, and the christening of his granddaughter, Corinne. He volunteered with the church and was an avid supporter of the American Red Cross and the .A longtime member at Myers Park Country Club, Stanley enjoyed many days playing golf, celebrating the holidays, and spending time with friends as an active member of the wine society.He and Robin enjoyed traveling and spending summer vacations at Grandfather Golf & Country Club with family as well as countless days spent along the South Carolina coast.He was most passionate about Clemson University, especially the football program, and was an honorary member of the Coaches Club. He was very active with IPTAY and various alumni associations. It is hard to imagine Clemson football, baseball and basketball without Stanley, and the many tailgates he hosted over the years for family and friends, old and young.Stanley is survived by his wife, Robin; three sons, Ryan Riggins, Tyler Riggins and his wife, Meredith, and their daughter, Corinne, and Cameron Riggins. He is also survived by his mother, Barbara Riggins, and his brother, David Riggins and wife, Hope, and his nephew Bob Riggins all of Charlotte. He is preceded in death by his father Wallace Riggins, and his brother Stephen Riggins of Gaffney, SCThe service celebrating Stanley's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church. The family will receive friend following the service in All Saints Hall.Memorial Contributions can be made to Christ Episcopal Church, http://www.christchurchcharlotte.org/giving/ Crossnore School in Crossnore, NC. https://www.crossnore.org/donate/ or The of North Carolina - https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_heart.html?s_src=20U2W1UEMG&s_subsrc=professionalheartdaily_footer_donatenow Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.