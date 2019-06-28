Stella B. Fornadley, of Charlotte, NC, passed away Tuesday morning, June 25, 2019, at her residence. She was 95 years old.
Born October 2, 1923, in Farrell, PA, Mrs. Fornadley was predeceased by her husband, Richard E. Fornadley; and son, Terence R. Fornadley.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela A. Minto and husband, Robert, of Charlotte; three grandchildren, Tina Gribschaw, Tara Gifford and Erick Minto; nine great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 3:00 pm until 4:30 pm Sunday, June 30, at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road in Mint Hill. A funeral mass will be held 1:00 pm Monday, July 1, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, with Fr. Peter Pham, celebrant. Interment will be in Saint Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery in Farrell, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247, or St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 8451 Idlewild Road, Charlotte, NC 28227.
Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 28, 2019