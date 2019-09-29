Stella M. Schlagowsky, 93 of Charlotte a loving mother and good friend went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 - 1:00 pm, at Forest Lawn West Cemetery- Charlotte, NC Tuesday October 1, 2019; graveside service held at 1:00pm, on site at the cemetery, with Pastor Jae Lee officiating.
Stella was a lifelong active and member of Calvary United Methodist Church. She worked as a waitress for over 50 years, enjoyed serving her customers and creating a life time of relationships.
Stella is one of 4 children, she is survived by her sons, Joe Edenfield, Paul, Larry and David Schlagowsky: Stella had 7 Grandchildren, and 10 Great Grandchildren.
Stella wanted to express her love for the friendship she shared with Sheila, Thank for being my friend I not only though of you as a dear friend, but as a daughter also. You will always be close to my heart.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be sent to Calvary United Methodist Church, 512 West Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.
